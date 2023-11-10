Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end in the green on fag-end buying; mid, smllcaps outperform
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,425.35, up 30 points, or 0.15 per cent while the Sensex ended 72 points, or 0.11 per cent, higher at 64,904.68.
Fag-end buying in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ITC, helped equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex end in the green on Friday, November 10, despite weak global cues as concerns over interest rate hikes persisted after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comment on Thursday while the Israel-Hamas continues.
