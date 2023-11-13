Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower; elevated dollar, US treasury yields weigh on sentiment
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,443.55, down 82 points, or 0.42 per cent. The Sensex closed the day with a loss of 326 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 64,933.87.
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed lower on Monday, November 13, amid mixed global cues as elevated US treasury yields and the dollar dented the risk appetite of investors.
