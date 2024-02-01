Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower on Budget Day; PSU banks shine on capex boost
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed 28 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 21,697.45. The Sensex ended 107 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 71,645.30.
Stock market today: Domestic equity market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the red on Thursday, February 1, after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 for the next financial year (FY25).
