Stock market today: Domestic equity market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the red on Thursday, February 1, after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 for the next financial year (FY25). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Budget largely remained in line with expectations and focused on fiscal consolidation, infra, agri, green growth, and railways.

The government showed fiscal prudence in the Budget which, as per experts, is positive for the economy and the stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts underscored while the Budget is overall positive for the market, lower-than-expected infra spending might have disappointed the market.

“The domestic market was marginally disappointed by lower than expected infra spending in the interim budget," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 fell 67 points to hit the intraday low of 21,658.75 before ending 28 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 21,697.45. The Sensex lost 177 points to hit the intraday low of 71,574.89 but ended 107 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 71,645.30.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.40 per cent while the Smallcap index declined 0.22 per cent.

Weak global cues further weighed on market sentiment. Following sharp losses on Wall Street overnight, major European markets were in the red when the Sensex closed today ahead of the Bank of England interest rate decision.

The US Fed on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged on expected lines but did not give any clear signals on when it will start reducing rates.

"The US Fed's decision to maintain rates without clear guidance on future cuts dampened market sentiments," said Nair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

