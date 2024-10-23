Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower on fag-end selling; broader market rebounds

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 0.15% drop at 24,436 points, while the Sensex ended Wednesday's trade with a cut of 0.16% at 80,090 points.

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Oct 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower on fag-end selling; broader market rebounds.
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower on fag-end selling; broader market rebounds. (Bloomberg)

Indian stock market today: It was another quiet day for Indian markets as the initial rally in IT stocks, which powered the indices upward, was quickly offset by a sharp downturn in the financial pack, resulting in a flat close for both the Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 0.15% drop at 24,436 points, while the Sensex ended Wednesday's trade with a cut of 0.16% at 80,090 points. 32 constituents of the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory, led by Mahindra & Mahindra, which experienced a decline of 3.2%.

Other notable laggards included Sun Pharmaceutical, Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports & SEZ, NTPC, and Cipla, all of which recorded losses exceeding 1.5%.

Also Read | SBI Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 39% YoY to ₹529 crore, NPA marginally up

It appears that investors are seizing the opportunity to book profits on every price rise, a trend that has been evident over the past few trading sessions.

Expensive valuations, muted earnings reported by major companies for the September-ending quarter, ongoing selling pressure from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), rising tensions in the Middle East, and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections are some of the key factors currently weighing on the market.

Companies that reported earnings below estimates are experiencing significant selloffs in their shares, while those that exceeded street expectations are witnessing their stock prices reach fresh record highs.

Despite the pressure on large-cap stocks, mid and small caps quickly rebounded in today’s session following a sharp decline in the previous trading day. The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed the session with a gain of 0.64%, settling at 56,533 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index finished with a rally of 1.24%, reaching 18,285 points.

Also Read | Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹1,929 cr; revenue up 30% YoY

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “Investor mindset turned gloomy with the tepid earnings and a knee jerk reaction from FIIs, which dragged the market sentiment. However, mid and small-caps are experiencing bargain hunting following the recent decline, though the sustainability of this momentum-driven buying remains uncertain.”

"The US 10-year yield inched higher, signalling a slower tempo of rate cuts by the FED, which is poised for a risk-off sentiment towards EMs," he added.

Sectoral Performance: Nifty IT resumes bull run; Pharma continues to struggle

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT saw a significant recovery in today’s session, rising by 2.38%. This uptick was driven by a sharp increase in the shares of Coforge and Persistent Systems, both of which reported better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter.

Both shares hit fresh highs during the trading day, ending with gains exceeding 10%. Other sectoral indices, including Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty FMCG, recorded gains of up to 0.15%.

Also Read | Amber Enterprises shares skyrocket 20% to fresh high after Q2 numbers

Conversely, the Pharma sector continues to face challenges, with the Nifty Pharma index declining by 1.56% to 22,471 points, marking its third consecutive day of losses.

Today's drop has brought the index down to a two-month low. Similarly, the Nifty Auto index extended its downward trend for the second day, falling 0.71% to reach a near three-month low.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower on fag-end selling; broader market rebounds

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.80
03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.65 (-1.1%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.00
03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-1.51%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
8.35 (4.8%)

Tata Power share price

437.45
03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
1.45 (0.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.25
03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
37.85 (12.08%)

Coforge share price

7,545.45
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
749.85 (11.03%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,265.15
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
94.8 (8.1%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,683.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
251.15 (3.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports share price

242.80
03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-20.3 (-7.72%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,392.50
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-321.45 (-6.82%)

ABB India share price

7,710.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-464.45 (-5.68%)

Siemens share price

6,872.25
03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-363.5 (-5.02%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,192.65
03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
99.05 (9.06%)

Godfrey Phillips India share price

6,842.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
565.3 (9.01%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

948.20
03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
74.15 (8.48%)

BLS International Services share price

380.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
29.6 (8.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-20.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-20.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.