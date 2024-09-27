Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end off record highs; IT, metals shine

Nifty 50 rose by 0.23%, reaching a fresh all-time high of 26,277 points during trading before closing with a 0.14% drop at 26,199 points. Notably, this marked the third straight session where the index closed above the crucial psychological level of 26,000.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Sep 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end off record highs record highs; IT, metals shine.
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end off record highs record highs; IT, metals shine.

Continuing their strong upward momentum, both frontline indices surged to new record highs in today’s session, marking the sixth consecutive day of setting fresh records. This remarkable performance was primarily fueled by a robust rally in metals and financial stocks, which have seen significant buying interest amid improving global and domestic cues.

Additionally, the IT sector contributed to the rally, adding further strength to the upward movement and helping to sustain the indices at elevated levels.

The Nifty 50 rose by 0.23%, reaching a fresh all-time high of 26,277 points during trading before closing with a 0.14% drop at 26,199 points. Notably, this marked the third straight session where the index closed above the crucial psychological level of 26,000.

Also Read | Vedanta shares jump 3% to touch record high, up 100% in CY24

Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex hit a new peak of 85,978 points, climbing 0.16%. It ended the session at 85,615 points, a 0.30% fall from its previous close, staying above the 85,000 mark for the third consecutive session.

For the week, both indices posted gains of over 1.2%. While large-cap stocks extended their rally, mid and small-cap stocks lagged due to valuation concerns. The Nifty Midcap 100 ended the week with a modest gain of 0.30%, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell by 0.47%.

In today’s session, 32 out of the 52 Nifty 50 constituents finished in positive territory. BPCL led the rally with a 6.4% gain, followed by pharma stocks like Cipla and Sun Pharma, which rose by 2.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

Other top gainers included Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Titan Company, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Asian Paints, and Eicher Motors, all closing with gains exceeding 1%.

Also Read | Nearly 300 stocks hit one-year peaks even as Sensex, Nifty slip from record high

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Oil & Gas topped the charts with a 2.41% gain, followed by Nifty PSE, Nifty Healthcare, and Nifty Pharma, which recorded gains of 1.49%, 1.19%, and 1.13%, respectively.

Metal stocks shine on China stimulus boost

Metal stocks, including Vedanta and Nalco, surged up to 3% in today’s session after the People’s Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points, marking the second cut this year.

This move is expected to release 1 trillion yuan in capital, according to reports. Additionally, the central bank lowered the 7-day reverse repo rate by 20 basis points to 1.5%, signaling that rates for 14-day reverse repos and temporary repos will also be adjusted to match the new 7-day rate.

Also Read | Nifty 50 enters October F&O series on a bullish note; metals, IT may outperform

Analysts noted that these measures aim to support stable economic growth. Chinese authorities have been employing both fiscal and monetary strategies to revive the economy and meet their growth target of around 5% for the year.

Furthermore, the aggressive rate cut by the US Federal Reserve also triggered a rally in the metal stocks, as it contributed to the rise in metal prices, creating favorable market conditions for metal companies.

The prices of industrial metals such as aluminum, copper, and nickel reached multi-month highs in recent trading sessions. As the world’s largest consumer of base metals, accounting for roughly 50% of global output, any recovery in China’s domestic demand is expected to have a substantial impact on the global base metals market.

For the week, the Nifty Metal index has gained 7%, which is biggest weekly gain second biggest weekly in the current year so far

IT Stocks rally after Accenture's Q4 results beat

Shares in the Nifty IT index surged by as much as 2.4% following Accenture's strong Q4 earnings report. Emkay Global noted that while Accenture's projected annual revenue growth of 3%–6% fell short of the average estimate of 5.9%, it still reflects a solid beginning and a stable demand environment.

According to Jefferies, Indian IT companies need to focus on expanding their AI-driven services, which played a crucial role in helping Accenture surpass earnings forecasts, to effectively tap into clients' IT spending.

Sugar stocks jump on hopes of MSP hike and ethanol price boost

Sugar stocks jumped up to 11% in today's trade, following remarks by Indian Food Minister Pralhad Joshi. On Thursday, Joshi indicated that the government is considering increasing ethanol prices for the 2024-25 season, along with a review of the minimum selling price of sugar and sugar exports for the same period.

The minister mentioned that a committee of secretaries is currently discussing a proposal to raise the minimum selling price of sugar.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end off record highs; IT, metals shine

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.85
03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.35 (6.91%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,405.90
03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
86.3 (6.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.