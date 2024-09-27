Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end off record highs; IT, metals shine

Nifty 50 rose by 0.23%, reaching a fresh all-time high of 26,277 points during trading before closing with a 0.14% drop at 26,199 points. Notably, this marked the third straight session where the index closed above the crucial psychological level of 26,000.

Continuing their strong upward momentum, both frontline indices surged to new record highs in today’s session, marking the sixth consecutive day of setting fresh records. This remarkable performance was primarily fueled by a robust rally in metals and financial stocks, which have seen significant buying interest amid improving global and domestic cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the IT sector contributed to the rally, adding further strength to the upward movement and helping to sustain the indices at elevated levels.

The Nifty 50 rose by 0.23%, reaching a fresh all-time high of 26,277 points during trading before closing with a 0.14% drop at 26,199 points. Notably, this marked the third straight session where the index closed above the crucial psychological level of 26,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex hit a new peak of 85,978 points, climbing 0.16%. It ended the session at 85,615 points, a 0.30% fall from its previous close, staying above the 85,000 mark for the third consecutive session.

For the week, both indices posted gains of over 1.2%. While large-cap stocks extended their rally, mid and small-cap stocks lagged due to valuation concerns. The Nifty Midcap 100 ended the week with a modest gain of 0.30%, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell by 0.47%.

In today’s session, 32 out of the 52 Nifty 50 constituents finished in positive territory. BPCL led the rally with a 6.4% gain, followed by pharma stocks like Cipla and Sun Pharma, which rose by 2.6% and 2.8%, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other top gainers included Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Titan Company, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Asian Paints, and Eicher Motors, all closing with gains exceeding 1%.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Oil & Gas topped the charts with a 2.41% gain, followed by Nifty PSE, Nifty Healthcare, and Nifty Pharma, which recorded gains of 1.49%, 1.19%, and 1.13%, respectively.

Metal stocks shine on China stimulus boost Metal stocks, including Vedanta and Nalco, surged up to 3% in today’s session after the People’s Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points, marking the second cut this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This move is expected to release 1 trillion yuan in capital, according to reports. Additionally, the central bank lowered the 7-day reverse repo rate by 20 basis points to 1.5%, signaling that rates for 14-day reverse repos and temporary repos will also be adjusted to match the new 7-day rate.

Analysts noted that these measures aim to support stable economic growth. Chinese authorities have been employing both fiscal and monetary strategies to revive the economy and meet their growth target of around 5% for the year.

Furthermore, the aggressive rate cut by the US Federal Reserve also triggered a rally in the metal stocks, as it contributed to the rise in metal prices, creating favorable market conditions for metal companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prices of industrial metals such as aluminum, copper, and nickel reached multi-month highs in recent trading sessions. As the world’s largest consumer of base metals, accounting for roughly 50% of global output, any recovery in China’s domestic demand is expected to have a substantial impact on the global base metals market.

For the week, the Nifty Metal index has gained 7%, which is biggest weekly gain second biggest weekly in the current year so far.

IT Stocks rally after Accenture's Q4 results beat Shares in the Nifty IT index surged by as much as 2.4% following Accenture's strong Q4 earnings report. Emkay Global noted that while Accenture's projected annual revenue growth of 3%–6% fell short of the average estimate of 5.9%, it still reflects a solid beginning and a stable demand environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Jefferies, Indian IT companies need to focus on expanding their AI-driven services, which played a crucial role in helping Accenture surpass earnings forecasts, to effectively tap into clients' IT spending.

Sugar stocks jump on hopes of MSP hike and ethanol price boost Sugar stocks jumped up to 11% in today's trade, following remarks by Indian Food Minister Pralhad Joshi. On Thursday, Joshi indicated that the government is considering increasing ethanol prices for the 2024-25 season, along with a review of the minimum selling price of sugar and sugar exports for the same period.