Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end with deep cuts; investors lose about ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 today closed with a hefty loss of 265 points, or 1.39 per cent, at 18,857.25 while the Sensex closed at 63,148.15, down 901 points, or 1.41 per cent.
The domestic market continued reeling under selling pressure on Thursday, October 26, as the key indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 suffered losses for the sixth consecutive session.
