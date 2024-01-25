Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end with losses; banking, IT stocks among top drags; smallcaps buck the trend
Stock market today: Nifty 50 ended 101 points, or 0.47 per cent, lower at 21,352.60 while the Sensex ended 360 points, or 0.51 per cent, lower at 70,319.04 on Thursday.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex resumed their downward march on Thursday, January 25, on losses led by select banking and IT heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS.
