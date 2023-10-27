Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end with solid gains; investors pocket about ₹5 lakh crore in a day
On Friday, Nifty 50 closed 190 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher at 19,047.25 while the Sensex closed at 63,782.80, up 635 points, or 1.01 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Snapping the losing streak of the last six consecutive sessions, key domestic indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended with strong gains on Friday, October 27, on all-round buying amid broadly positive cues.
