Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end with tepid gains; BSE Smallcap snaps 5-day winning streak
Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 28 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 19,811.85 while the Sensex rose 92 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 66,023.24.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed with mild gains on Wednesday, November 22, supported by gains in select heavyweights, including Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries, amid mixed global cues.
