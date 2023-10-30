Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex extend gains into second consecutive session; mid, smallcaps underperform
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,140.90, up 94 points, or 0.49 per cent while the Sensex closed at 64,112.65, up 330 points, or 0.52 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Monday, October 30, on gains led by select heavyweights including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, amid positive global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started