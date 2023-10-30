Nifty 50 today: Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Monday, October 30, on gains led by select heavyweights including Reliance Industries , HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank , amid positive global cues.

Major European markets, including the UK's FTSE, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were up over half a per cent each when the Sensex closed as investors shifted focus on key central bank meetings this week.

The outcome of meetings at the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is due on Tuesday while the US Federal Reserve will disclose its policy decision on Wednesday. The policy meeting outcome of the Bank of England (BoE) is due on Thursday.

Moreover, the Chinese manufacturing data on Tuesday and the US jobs data on Friday are the key macro numbers that will be in focus.

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,053.40 against the previous close of 19,047.25 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,158.50 and 18,940, respectively. The index finally closed at 19,140.90, up 94 points, or 0.49 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 63,885.56 against the previous close of 63,782.80 and touched the intraday high and low of 64,184.58 and 63,431.45 respectively. The 30-share pack closed at 64,112.65, up 330 points, or 0.52 per cent.

Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS and Larsen & Toubro ended as the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

Mid and smallcaps also gained but they underperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.13 per cent while the Smallcap index ended mildly higher by 0.06 per cent.

Nearly 150 stocks, including Trent, Welspun India, Swan Energy and Angel One, hit their fresh 52-week high in intraday trade today.

Top Nifty gainers today

Shares of BPCL (up 3.45 per cent), UltraTech Cement (up 2.24 per cent) and ONGC (up 2.17 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

Top Nifty losers today

Shares of UPL (down 4.59 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.85 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.53 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty Auto (down 0.90 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 0.51 per cent), FMCG (down 0.42 per cent) and Media (down 0.06 per cent), all sectoral indices closed with gains.

Nifty Realty rose 2.14 per cent, followed by Oil & Gas jumped 1.34 per cent. Nifty Bank rose 0.60 per cent while the Nifty Private Bank and PSU Bank indices rose 0.55 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively.

Experts' views on markets

"The domestic market mirrored the upbeat European and Asian markets, as geopolitical risk in West Asia continues. Equities are experiencing a short-term bounce after the heavy selling last week, as crude moderates and Q2 results provide some relief," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"But a full containment will depend on a radical fall in geopolitical risk and global bond yield. Crucially, this week’s US Fed meeting is forecast to hold the status quo. Holding the global bond yield at the current elevated levels will continue to distract investors unless supplemented with the reasonable medium-term target of Fed rate trajectory," said Nair.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) and Kotak Securities observed short covering continued for the second trading session as buoyancy in European and US indices aided a relief rally in local markets as gains in banking, oil and gas and realty stocks led the recovery.

"While markets witnessed early volatility, key benchmark indices soon bounced back and stayed in positive territory thereafter. Despite the recovery, there is a lot of pessimism amongst investors due to a slew of negative factors such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, FII fund outflows, higher inflation, and strengthening US bond yields," said Chouhan.

Technical views on Nifty 50

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that on the daily charts, the Nifty has been in a pullback mode for the last couple of trading sessions and is now approaching a crucial resistance zone of 19,160 – 19,220 where resistance in the form of the hourly upper Bollinger band and the 40-hour exponential moving average is placed.

"It is advisable to be cautious with the longs. On the downside, a breach below 18,940 can lead to the start of the next leg of the fall. In terms of levels, 19,180 – 19,220 shall act as a support zone while 18,950 – 18,930 should act as an immediate support zone," said Gedia.

