Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex extend gains to 2nd day, led by IT and cement stocks; broader market rebounds

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed higher, supported by IT and cement sectors, while broader markets recovered from recent selling pressure.

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Jan 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex extend gains to 2nd day, led by IT and cement stocks; broader market rebounds(AP)

Indian Stock Market: Dalal Street witnessed another day of gains on Thursday, January 23, as strong support from IT and cement stocks helped frontline indices remain in positive territory for the second consecutive session. Notably, the broader market staged a sharp recovery after facing selling pressure in recent sessions.

The Nifty 50 ended 53.50 points higher, or with a 0.22% gain, at 23,205, while the BSE Sensex finished the trade at 76,512 up 0.14%, or 107 points, than Wednesday's close. The Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1.86% to 54,098, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended the session with a gain of 1.12% at the 17,364 level.

Also Read | Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live: Net profit down 17%; Volume growth at 10%

IT stocks continued their strong performance for the second day, with mid- and small-cap stocks outperforming. Stocks such as Coforge, Persistent Systems, and Zensar Technologies recorded gains of up to 11%, driven by impressive Q3FY25 results.

Similarly, better-than-expected results from Ultratech Cement lifted sentiment across the cement sector, leading to strong gains in major counters. Shares of Ultratech Cement soared nearly 7%, while those of Kesoram Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Cement and Grasim Industries, all ending the session with gains of up to 5%. 

Meanwhile, EMS stocks like Amber Enterprises, Dixon Technologies, and Kaynes Technology rebounded in trade after recent valuation concerns had kept them under pressure.

New-age tech stocks, including PB Fintech, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, and CarTrade Tech, saw healthy buying interest during the session, although they remain up to 30% below their recent peaks.

More to come…

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 03:37 PM IST
