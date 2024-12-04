Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fail to hold gains, close flat in volatile trade; PSU banks outperform
A Ksheerasagar

Indian markets failed to hold onto recent gains in today's session, as weak support from heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and ITC was offset by strong gains from the banking sector, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, as well as gains from IT stocks like TCS.

Despite starting today's session (December 4) in the green, the frontline indices struggled to maintain their positive momentum and briefly fell into negative territory. However, support at lower levels helped the indices bounce back, leading to a modest gain by the close.

(more to come)

