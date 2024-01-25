Stock market today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell about a per cent each in morning trade on Thursday, January 25. Market benchmarks resumed their downward march a day after clocking strong gains of one per cent on profit booking in most stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 opened flat at 21,454.60 against the previous close of 21,453.95 and fell nearly 1 per cent to hit the day's low of 21,251.25. The Sensex opened 38 points lower at 71,022.10 against the previous close of 71,060.31 and fell over a per cent to hit the day's low of 70,324.14.

Around 11:05 am, the Sensex was 1 per cent down at 70,349.67 while the Nifty 50 was 0.92 per cent down at 21,255.95.

The BSE Midcap index was down 0.66 per cent at that time while the Smallcap index was up 0.18 per cent.

The selloff was broad-based as most sectoral indices were in the red. Nifty Bank fell one per cent while the indices of IT, Pharma and Financial Services fell over a per cent each.

According to experts, here are the main reasons behind the market's fall today:

1. No valuation comfort Experts point out that the market is unable to hold gains as there is no valuation comfort after sharp gains.

"There is no valuation comfort in the market due to the recent sharp gains. The mid and smallcap spaces are at a high valuation which is a risk," said G. Chokkalingam, Founder and Head of Research at Equinomics Research. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services pointed out that a significant anomaly in the market is the high valuation in some pockets and the fair and even attractive valuation in some other pockets.

"For instance, some PSU stocks are flying high on hopes based on order flows. It will take a long time for these order flows like in shipbuilding, for instance, to translate into profits. And there is no guarantee that it will happen. On the other hand pockets like banking are fairly valued and the performance and prospects are good," said Vijayakumar.

2. Sustained selling by FPIs Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been on a selling spree in the Indian market. According to NSDL, FPIs have sold Indian equities worth ₹19,308 in January so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FPIs are selling Indian stocks as US benchmark bond yields are rising while optimism around rate cuts fades. The market is now pricing in rate cuts from May to June this year. There are apprehensions that the rate cuts may not be substantial which could disappoint the market.

"Investors now expect the Fed to deliver its first interest rate cut in May, instead of March. Fed Funds futures on Tuesday implied a 41 per cent probability for at least one rate cut at the March Fed meeting, down from 88 per cent a month ago," reported Reuters.

Vijayakumar said the rising bond yields in the US is a matter of concern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This rally in global stock markets was triggered by the Fed pivot which saw the 10-year bond yield falling from 5 per cent to around 3.8 per cent. Now the 10-year is back at 4.18 per cent which indicates that the Fed rate cut will come only in the second half of 2024," said Vijayakumar.

3. Caution ahead of central bank meetings Investors appear cautious ahead of key central bank meetings. Investors now await the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. ECB is likely to maintain current interest rates. However, according to Reuters, investors anticipate potential cuts of up to 130 basis points the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The policy meet of the US Fed is expected on January 30-31. Investors will keenly observe the Fed Chair's commentary on the recent strength in the economy and look for cues on rate cuts.

Apart from the above three factors, unimpressive Q3 numbers, persisting geopolitical tensions and some caution ahead of the Interim Budget are also among the factors that are weighing on domestic market sentiment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

