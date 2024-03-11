Stock market today: Amid cautious anticipation of key macroeconomic data and influenced by weak global signals, the domestic equity market experienced a widespread selloff on Monday, March 11 with benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - closing the day with losses approaching one per cent.

Market sentiment remains cautious leading up to the release of inflation data in both the US and India on Tuesday, as it may impact the monetary policy decisions of both the Fed and the RBI.

According to Reuters, "Tuesday's US consumer price index (CPI) report for February is forecast to rise 0.4 per cent for the month and keep the annual pace steady at 3.1 per cent. Core inflation is seen rising 0.3 per cent, which will nudge the annual pace down to the lowest since early 2021 at 3.7 per cent."

Market participants hope that with unemployment reaching a two-year high of 3.9 per cent, a slower-than-expected increase in core inflation might prompt the US Fed to consider rate cuts in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, for India, analysts are Barclays forecast February CPI inflation rose slightly to 5.3 per cent, with a modest sequential rise in food and core prices.

"Price pressures largely remain in check, and food prices are coming off gradually. This should keep the RBI on the sidelines for longer, with no urgency to cut rates given robust growth," Barclays' analysts said.

Most analysts are of the view that the RBI will not cut rates before the US Fed embarks on a rate reduction journey.

Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 161 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 22,332.65 while the Sensex fell 617 points, or 0.83 per cent, to close at 73,502.64.

As many as 22 stocks ended in the red in the 30-share pack Sensex, with shares of Power Grid, Tata Steel and SBI as the top losers.

The smallcap segment suffered deep losses as the BSE Smallcap index lost 2.01 per cent. The BSE Midcap index settled with a loss of 0.24 per cent.

(More to come)

