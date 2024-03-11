Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall about 1% each; smallcaps bleed; investors lose nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 161 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 22,332.65 while the Sensex fell 617 points, or 0.83 per cent, to close at 73,502.64.
Stock market today: Amid cautious anticipation of key macroeconomic data and influenced by weak global signals, the domestic equity market experienced a widespread selloff on Monday, March 11 with benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - closing the day with losses approaching one per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started