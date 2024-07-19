Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall by 1% each on all-round selloff; investors lose about ₹8 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day with a loss of 270 points, or 1.09 per cent, at 24,530.90, while the Sensex ended at 80,604.65, down 739 points, or 0.91 per cent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall by 1% each on all-round selloff; investors lose about ₹8 lakh crore in a day(Bloomberg)

Stock market today: An all-round selloff swept through the Indian stock market on Friday, July 19, leading to losses of approximately 1 per cent for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The midcap and smallcap segments experienced even steeper declines as investors booked profits across sectors ahead of the Union Budget next week. Weak global cues also contributed to the downturn in the domestic market.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices cracked over 2 per cent each.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly 446.3 lakh crore from nearly 454.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about 8 lakh crore in a single session.

Markets across the globe were in a sombre mood on Friday amid growing uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential race. Weak Chinese macro data and deepening China-US trade tensions also weighed on sentiment.

Back home, apart from weak global cues, caution ahead of the Union Budget, which will be presented on Tuesday, also kept investors away from riskier equities. There is hope that the government will announce a pro-growth budget that will keep the focus on fiscal consolidation and economic growth. Still, experts also anticipate some hues of populism. 

Experts said reports of system outages across industries due to an issue with the Microsoft update also influenced sentiment. 

“Markets plunged in the last hour trade on broad-based profit-taking. IT stocks, which held ground in early trades, too, gave up their gains, while other sectoral and broader indices incurred substantial losses after sentiment turned extremely bearish on weak global cues and reports of online businesses in several countries, including in India, hit by cyber outages,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities. 

During a brief surge during the session, the Sensex and Nifty 50 reached new all-time highs of 81,587.76 and 24,854.80, respectively.

As many as 46 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index and only four- Infosys (up 1.78 per cent), ITC (up 0.62 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.60 per cent) and Britannia (up 0.06 per cent) closed in the green.

Shares of Tata Steel (down 4.97 per cent), JSW Steel (down 4.68 per cent) and BPCL (down 3.98 per cent) closed as the top losers in the index.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
