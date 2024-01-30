Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall by 1% each; RIL, ITC among top drags; investors lose about ₹2 lakh crore
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 216 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 21,522.10 while the Sensex ended 802 points, or 1.11 per cent, lower at 71,139.90.
Stock market today: A day after surging almost 2 per cent each, frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex dropped by a per cent each on Tuesday, January 30, with shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), ITC and Bajaj Finance among the top drags.
