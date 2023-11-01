Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall for second consecutive session; US Fed policy outcome in focus
Nifty 50 today closed at 18,989.15, down 90 points, or 0.47 per cent while the Sensex ended 284 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 63,591.33.
Nifty 50 today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended their losses into the second consecutive session on Wednesday, November 1, amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started