Stock market today: Frontline indices Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended their losses into the third consecutive session on Thursday, January 18. In the three sessions of losses, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have fallen about 3 per cent each.

The domestic market continued experiencing selling pressure on Thursday due to rising US bond yields, prompted by robust recent economic data in the US, raising concerns about potential delays in rate cuts.

Moreover, losses in the shares of heavyweight HDFC Bank continued to exert pressure on the market benchmarks. HDFC Bank's share price fell over 3 per cent on Thursday and ended as the top drag on the Nifty 50 and the Sensex.

HDFC Bank's weaker-than-expected December quarter earnings spooked investors and raised concerns that other major banks also may show pressure on margins for the quarter.

As the market valuation was high, investors needed a trigger to book profit. HDFC Bank's earnings offered that trigger, say experts.



Nifty 50 and the Sensex suffered their worst single-day percentage fall in about 18 months on Wednesday, a day after HDFC Bank reported its Q3 earnings.

On Thursday, Nifty 50 opened at 21,414.20 against the previous close of 21,571.95 and hit its intraday low of 21,285.55. The index finally closed 110 points, or 0.51 per cent, lower at 21,462.25.

Sensex opened at 71,018.86 against the previous close of 71,500.76 and fell about 835 points to hit the intraday low of 70,665.50. The index eventually closed 314 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 71,186.86.

Mid and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index suffered a mild loss of 0.08 per cent and the Smallcap index inched up by 0.02 per cent.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

Shares of Sun Pharma (up 2.93 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 2.36 per cent) and Cipla (up 2.01 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the index.

Top Nifty 50 laggards today

Shares of LTIMindtree (down 10.73 per cent), NTPC (down 3.14 per cent) and HDFC Bank (down 3.09 per cent) ended as the top laggards in the index.

As many as 31 stocks suffered losses in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Consumer Durables (down 1.70 per cent), Financial Services (down 1 per cent), Metal (down 0.84 per cent) and Private Bank (down 0.82 per cent) lost significantly.

Nifty Bank ended with a loss of 0.76 per cent. However, the PSU Bank index rose 0.81 per cent.

Nifty Pharma ended 1.03 per cent higher.

Expert's views on markets

"The benchmark indices exhibited recovery from the day’s low and ended in red amid weak global cues, as investors are trimming bets on rapid Fed cuts due to strong US retail sales and the resulting rise in global bond yields. Furthermore, oil price advances and rate escalation risks have led to disruptions in global shipping and crude production. The broader market continued its selling pressure given the elevated valuation and profit booking with an aim for sector rotation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty 50

Jatin Gedia, a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed that the Nifty witnessed a pullback from the support zone of 21,820 – 21,300 which is likely to continue over the next few trading sessions.

"On the upside, the counter-trend pullback can extend till 21,600 – 21,650 where resistance in the form of the 20-day moving average is placed. In terms of levels, 21,550 – 21,570 is the immediate hurdle zone while 21,350 – 21,300 is the crucial support zone," said Gedia.

