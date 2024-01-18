Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall for third consecutive session; mid, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed 110 points, or 0.51 per cent, lower at 21,462.25 while the Sensex closed with a loss of 314 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 71,186.86.
Stock market today: Frontline indices Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended their losses into the third consecutive session on Thursday, January 18. In the three sessions of losses, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have fallen about 3 per cent each.
