Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed in negative territory for the third consecutive session on Thursday, October 17. Sensex closed with a loss of 495 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 81,007, while the Nifty 50 ended 221 points, or 0.89 per cent, lower at 24,749.85.

Shares of Nestle, Mahindra and Mahindra and UltraTech Cement closed as the top losers in the Sensex index. On the other hand, those of Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid ended as the top gainers in the index.

The mid and smallcap segments suffered deeper losses. The BSE Midcap index plunged 1.65 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index declined 1.42 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms listed on the BSE plunged to nearly ₹457.3 lakh crore from nearly ₹463.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹6 lakh crore in a day.

"Markets continued its downward trajectory despite firm US and European cues, as foreign fund selling coupled with a sharp fall in automobile stocks ahead of the final day's IPO subscription of Hyundai weighed on sentiment. As expensive valuations continue to bite, banking, realty, metals and telecom shares also attracted significant profit-taking," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty IT, which rose 1.19 per cent, all sectoral indices ended with losses, with Nifty Realty (down 3.76 per cent), Auto (down 3.54 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 2.20 per cent) and Media (down 2.18 per cent) ending with deep cuts.

What is driving the Indian stock market lower? The Nifty 50 has fallen about 1.5 per cent in the last three sessions. The index is now down 6 per cent from its all-time high of 26,277.35 which it hit on September 27 this year.

The recent market fall could be attributed to a confluence of several headwinds, including a fresh escalation of tensions in West Asia, strong foreign capital outflow after China's stimulus announcements, and unimpressive Q2 earnings so far.

The precarious situation in West Asia has led to volatile crude oil prices, leaving investors on edge. As India is one of the largest oil importers, fluctuating oil prices can negatively impact its fiscal maths and pressure the rupee. Foreign capital outflow has been a key factor in the recent market downturn. In October, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities daily, with total sales amounting to ₹67,311 crore as of October 16.

Disappointing earnings in the September quarter have increased worries about the market's high valuations.

Good earnings are essential to support these valuations. Strong earnings growth justifies higher stock prices, keeps valuation measures like the P/E ratio balanced, and boosts investor confidence. Without strong earnings, it becomes hard to justify high valuations, putting stock prices at risk of falling.

"The domestic market experienced significant losses driven by widespread selloffs across various sectors. This downturn was attributed to weaker sales forecasts for the festive season, high NPAs and slow credit growth. Weak Q2 result is affecting the market sentiment," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

