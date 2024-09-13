The Nifty 50 ended the session down by 0.13%, closing at 25,356 points, while S&P BSE Sensex also closed nearly flat, slipping 0.09% to 82,890 points. The Nifty Midcap 100 index crossed the 60,000 mark for the first time, closing at 60,189 points with a 0.66% gain.

Indian markets closed Friday's session flat as investors engaged in profit booking. Both front indices briefly touched Thursday's record highs but were unable to hold those levels, as weakness in pharma and FMCG stocks weighed on the market, despite strong support from IT stocks.

The Nifty 50 ended the session down by 0.13%, closing at 25,356 points. Among the 50 constituents, 20 stocks finished in positive territory, with Wipro leading the gainers, up 3.9%.

Other notable performers included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, and Grasim Industries, which saw gains ranging between 1% and 2.3%.

The S&P BSE Sensex also closed nearly flat, slipping 0.09% to 82,890 points. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty index rose by 1.75%, and the Nifty Media index increased by 1.74%. The Nifty PSU Bank index also gained 1.25%. In contrast, the Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Energy indices each fell by more than 0.6%.

Nifty Midcap 100 crosses 60k mark Mid-cap and small-cap stocks extended their winning streak for a second consecutive session on Friday. The Nifty Midcap 100 index crossed the 60,000 mark for the first time, closing at 60,189 points with a 0.66% gain.

Among the top gainers in the mid-cap index, IDBI Bank led with a 7.9% increase, while Oracle Financial Services Software saw a 5.9% rise. Bandhan Bank shares surged 5% after Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹250 per share. Overall, 66 constituents of the index finished in positive territory.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 0.78%, closing at 19,505 points. Out of its constituents, 69 ended in positive territory. IIFL Finance was the top performer in the index, with a gain of 7.2%.

Nifty IT index touches fresh all-time high The Nifty IT index surged by 1%, reaching a fresh all-time high in today's trade, as central banks, where Indian IT companies have significant revenue exposure, began cutting interest rates due to moderating inflation.

All 10 stocks within the index ended the session in the green, with Wipro leading the gains, rising 4.2% to ₹552 per share. Other strong performers included MphasiS, up 2%, Coforge, up 1.9%, L&T Technology Services, up 1.5%, and Persistent Systems, up 1.4%. Additionally, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, TCS, and Infosys posted gains between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Notably, five stocks including MphasiS, Coforge, Persistent Systems, HCL Technologies, and LTIMindtree have reached new 52-week highs during the session. This momentum has propelled the Nifty IT index to a year-to-date gain of 22.31%, outpacing the Nifty 50's 16% rise.

Jewellery stocks shone brightly Jewellery stocks jumped up sharply in today's trade as gold hit new record highs amid global central banks initiating interest rate cuts in response to easing inflation. Stocks including Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold, Motisons Jewellers, PC Jeweller, and Thangamayil Jewellery saw their shares surge between 4% and 18.5%.

For regional jewellery businesses, rising gold prices can be particularly beneficial. These companies often keep a significant portion of their gold inventory unhedged, enabling them to capitalize directly on the price increases through inventory gains.

On the other hand, larger players like Titan and Kalyan Jewellers typically hedge 70% to 90% of their gold holdings. Despite this, the unhedged portion of their inventories still benefits from rising gold prices.

Jewellery stocks have been performing well recently, supported by multiple factors: a reduction in customs duties on gold and silver from the latest Union Budget, increasing wedding jewellery demand, favorable brokerage outlooks, and anticipated strong sales during the upcoming festive season.