Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall 1.5% each; mid, smallcaps bleed; investors lose over ₹8 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 closed with a deep cut of 333 points, or 1.54 per cent, at 21,238.80 while the Sensex suffered a loss of 1,053 points, or 1.47 per cent, to settle at 70,370.55.
Stock market today: Domestic market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex suffered strong losses on an across-the-board selloff on Tuesday, January 23, amid weak global cues. The sell-off was not only broad-based but also more pronounced in the midcap and smallcap space, reflecting deeper losses in the respective indices.
