Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall; RIL, HUL among top drags; midcaps, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 21,571.80, down 51 points, or 0.23 per cent while the Sensex fell 260 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 71,423.65.
Stock market today: Domestic market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended in the negative on Saturday, January 20, with shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) among the top drags as their December quarter results failed to impress investors.
