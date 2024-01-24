Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex made a solid comeback on Wednesday, January 24, to end with strong gains and snap their two-day losing run on all-round buying amid positive global cues.

Positive tech earnings lifted global stocks while optimism that Chinese authorities will take measures to support to its stock markets also influenced global market sentiments.

A Bloomberg report suggested Chinese authorities are considering a package to stabilise its stock market.

"Policymakers are seeking to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion), mainly from the offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilisation fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link," Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, January 23, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Investors now await the the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. ECB is likely to maintain current interest rates. However, according to Reuters, investors anticipate potential cuts of up to 130 basis points the year.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,185.25 against the previous close of 21,238.80 and touched its intraday high and low of 21,482.35 and 21,137.20, respectively, during the session. The index finally ended at 21,453.95, up 215 points, or 1.01 per cent.

The BSE Sensex opened at 70,165.49 against the previous close of 70,370.55 and touched its intraday high and low of 71,149.61 and 70,001.60 respectively. The 30-share pack closed at 71,060.31, up 690 points, or 0.98 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark, jumping almost 2 per cent each.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹371.2 lakh crore from nearly ₹366 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹5.2 lakh crore in a single session.

(More to come)

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!