Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex gain about 1% each; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors pocket over ₹5 lakh crore
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 21,453.95, up 215 points, or 1.01 per cent while the Sensex clocked a gain of 690 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 71,060.31.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex made a solid comeback on Wednesday, January 24, to end with strong gains and snap their two-day losing run on all-round buying amid positive global cues.
