 Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex gain about 1% each; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors pocket over ₹5 lakh crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 15:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.15 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 1.98%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 999.20 -2.94%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,674.50 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.20 3.49%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex gain about 1% each; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors pocket over 5 lakh crore
Back Back

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex gain about 1% each; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors pocket over ₹5 lakh crore

 Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 21,453.95, up 215 points, or 1.01 per cent while the Sensex clocked a gain of 690 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 71,060.31.

Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 21,453.95 while the Sensex ended at 71,060.31. (Agencies)Premium
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 21,453.95 while the Sensex ended at 71,060.31. (Agencies)

Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex made a solid comeback on Wednesday, January 24, to end with strong gains and snap their two-day losing run on all-round buying amid positive global cues.

Positive tech earnings lifted global stocks while optimism that Chinese authorities will take measures to support to its stock markets also influenced global market sentiments.

A Bloomberg report suggested Chinese authorities are considering a package to stabilise its stock market.

"Policymakers are seeking to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion), mainly from the offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilisation fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link," Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, January 23, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Investors now await the the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. ECB is likely to maintain current interest rates. However, according to Reuters, investors anticipate potential cuts of up to 130 basis points the year.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,185.25 against the previous close of 21,238.80 and touched its intraday high and low of 21,482.35 and 21,137.20, respectively, during the session. The index finally ended at 21,453.95, up 215 points, or 1.01 per cent.

The BSE Sensex opened at 70,165.49 against the previous close of 70,370.55 and touched its intraday high and low of 71,149.61 and 70,001.60 respectively. The 30-share pack closed at 71,060.31, up 690 points, or 0.98 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark, jumping almost 2 per cent each.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 371.2 lakh crore from nearly 366 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 5.2 lakh crore in a single session.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App