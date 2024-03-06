Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:12:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.20 -0.43%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.65 2.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.20 -0.46%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,096.00 0.73%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,645.95 1.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; mid, smallcaps fall
BackBack

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; mid, smallcaps fall

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit their fresh all-time highs in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 6 while the midcap and smallcap indices suffered losses. Sensex hit the 74k mark for the first time.

Sensex hit the 74,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. Photo: Mint (Mint)Premium
Sensex hit the 74,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. Photo: Mint (Mint)

Stock market today: The domestic market benchmark, the Sensex, hit a fresh record high, surpassing the coveted 74,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty 50 also reached a new peak in intraday trading on Wednesday, March 6th, on gains led by banking heavyweights, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 74,106.60 while the Nifty 50 hit its record high of 22,473.45 during the session.

However, the mid and smallcap segments witnessed significant selling pressure. While the BSE Midcap index fell over 2 per cent the Smallcap index tanked nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade.

Experts are of the view that the underperformance of the smallcap segment is likely to continue since smallcap valuations remain rich.

Smallcap index has fallen more than the Sensex in recent times due to the segment's rich valuations. Moreover, market participants have turned cautious about the smallcap space as mutual fund schemes have started to restrict inflows into the smallcap funds and market regulator SEBI has asked the mutual fund industry to be more vigilant in small, midcap schemes to protect investors’ interest.

Also Read: BSE Smallcap falls 2%; what should be your strategy for smallcap segment?

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Mar 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie