Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; mid, smallcaps fall
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit their fresh all-time highs in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 6 while the midcap and smallcap indices suffered losses. Sensex hit the 74k mark for the first time.
Stock market today: The domestic market benchmark, the Sensex, hit a fresh record high, surpassing the coveted 74,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty 50 also reached a new peak in intraday trading on Wednesday, March 6th, on gains led by banking heavyweights, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started