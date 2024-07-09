Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; auto stocks Maruti, M&M steal the show

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - hit their fresh RECord highs on Tuesday, July 9, despite mixed global cues, while several automobile stocks, including Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), clocked healthy gains.

Auto stocks rose after reports emerged that the UP government had announced the complete registration tax waiver on strong hybrid cars.

After a flat close in the previous session, the Indian stock market saw healthy gains on Tuesday as investors continued betting on some fundamentally strong largecaps.

Shares of Maruti, ICICI Bank, ITC and Mahindra and Mahindra remained the top contributors to the gains in the Nifty 50 index.

However, investors also booked profits in select heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries and Infosys that ended as the top drags on the index.

Nifty 50 hit its fresh all-time high of 24,443.60 while the Sensex made a fresh peak of 80,397.17 during the session. Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,433.20, rising 113 points, or 0.46 per cent. The Sensex settled with a gain of 391 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 80,351.64. Both indices ended at their fresh closing highs.

Mid and smallcap indices also ended with gains but underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.36 per cent, and the Smallcap index climbed 0.22 per cent.

Global markets were mixed as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday amid growing hopes of a rate cut in September.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹451.3 lakh crore from nearly ₹449.7 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors earn nearly ₹1.6 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 331 stocks, including ICICI Bank, Zomato, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, GAIL and REC, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top gainers in Nifty 50 Maruti Suzuki (up 6.52 per cent), Divi's Labs (up 2.37 per cent) and Mahindra and Mahindra (up 2.23 per cent) ended as the top gainer stocks in the Nifty 50 index.

Top losers in Nifty 50 Shares of Reliance Industries (down 0.80 per cent), Tata Consumer (down 0.76 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (down 0.61 per cent) closed as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today Nifty Auto index jumped 2.23 per cent, ending as the top gainer among sectoral indices. Nifty Consumer Durables (up 1.74 per cent), Pharma (up 1.57 per cent), PSU Bank (up 1.28 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.14 per cent), Realty (up 1.14 per cent) and FMCG (up 0.97 per cent) closed with significant gains.

Nifty Bank rose 0.27 per cent.

Nifty IT (down 0.20 per cent) and Oil & Gas (down 0.17 per cent) were the only losers among major sectoral indices on the NSE today.