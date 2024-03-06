Hello User
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; mid, smallcaps fall

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit their fresh all-time highs in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 6 while the midcap and smallcap indices suffered losses. Sensex hit the 74k mark for the first time.

Sensex hit the 74,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Stock market today: The domestic market benchmark, the Sensex, hit a fresh record high, surpassing the coveted 74,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty 50 also reached a new peak in intraday trading on Wednesday, March 6th, on gains led by banking heavyweights, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 74,106.60 while the Nifty 50 hit its record high of 22,473.45 during the session.

However, the mid and smallcap segments witnessed significant selling pressure. While the BSE Midcap index fell over 2 per cent the Smallcap index tanked nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade.

Experts are of the view that the underperformance of the smallcap segment is likely to continue since smallcap valuations remain rich.

Smallcap index has fallen more than the Sensex in recent times due to the segment's rich valuations. Moreover, market participants have turned cautious about the smallcap space as mutual fund schemes have started to restrict inflows into the smallcap funds and market regulator SEBI has asked the mutual fund industry to be more vigilant in small, midcap schemes to protect investors’ interest.

(More to come)

