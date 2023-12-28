Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 reached a new peak on Thursday, December 28, while marking their fifth consecutive session of gains, propelled by widespread buying amidst mixed global cues.

Investors' robust risk appetite continues to mirror India's strong economic growth. Additionally, the anticipation of rate cuts in the US has spurred increased foreign capital inflows and led to the depreciation of the dollar against other currencies, further contributing to the bullish sentiment.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,715 against the previous close of 21,654.75 and hit its fresh all-time high of 21,801.45 during the session. The index finally closed 124 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 21,778.70.

The Sensex opened at 72,262.67 against the previous close of 72,038.43 and hit its fresh record high of 72,484.34 during the session. The index ended with a gain of 372 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 72,410.38.

The BSE Midcap index also hit its fresh record high of 36,556.64 during the session, finally ending 0.66 per cent higher at 36,528.19.

The BSE Smallcap index closed 0.23 per cent higher at 42,382.30.

Nearly 360 stocks, including Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Titan, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, Nestle and IndusInd Bank, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹363 lakh crore from nearly ₹361.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1.7 lakh crore in a single session.

