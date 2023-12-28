Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh record highs, extend gains into fifth consecutive session
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed 124 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 21,778.70 while the Sensex ended with a gain of 372 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 72,410.38.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 reached a new peak on Thursday, December 28, while marking their fifth consecutive session of gains, propelled by widespread buying amidst mixed global cues.
