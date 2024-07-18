Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh record highs; mid, smallcaps bleed

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit a record high of 24,837.75, while the Sensex scaled a fresh peak of 81,522.55 during the session. The Nifty 50 settled at its fresh closing high of 24,800.85, up 0.76 per cent. The Sensex, too, ended its fresh closing high of 81,343.46 with a gain of 0.78 per cent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Jul 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Stock market today: A dichotomy of trends was observed in the Indian stock market on Thursday, July 18, with large-caps such as the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closing at record highs, while mid and small-cap indices each suffered losses of one per cent each.

The Nifty 50 hit a record high of 24,837.75, while the Sensex scaled a fresh peak of 81,522.55 during the session.

The Nifty 50 settled at its fresh closing high of 24,800.85, up 188 points, or 0.76 per cent. The Sensex, too, ended its fresh closing high of 81,343.46 with a gain of 627 points, or 0.78 per cent.

 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
7%

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
10%

6 of 7Read Full Story
20 Yrs

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 03:38 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh record highs; mid, smallcaps bleed

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.30
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13.05 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

333.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
10.6 (3.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.70
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.75 (-8.2%)

Tata Steel

166.25
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.8 (-0.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

345.50
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
22.45 (6.95%)

IDBI Bank

91.90
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
3.98 (4.53%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Kfin Technologies

780.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
27 (3.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue