Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh record highs; mid, smallcaps bleed
BREAKING NEWS

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh record highs; mid, smallcaps bleed

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit a record high of 24,837.75, while the Sensex scaled a fresh peak of 81,522.55 during the session. The Nifty 50 settled at its fresh closing high of 24,800.85, up 0.76 per cent. The Sensex, too, ended its fresh closing high of 81,343.46 with a gain of 0.78 per cent.

Mint Image

Stock market today: A dichotomy of trends was observed in the Indian stock market on Thursday, July 18, with large-caps such as the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closing at record highs, while mid and small-cap indices each suffered losses of one per cent each.

The Nifty 50 hit a record high of 24,837.75, while the Sensex scaled a fresh peak of 81,522.55 during the session.

The Nifty 50 settled at its fresh closing high of 24,800.85, up 188 points, or 0.76 per cent. The Sensex, too, ended its fresh closing high of 81,343.46 with a gain of 627 points, or 0.78 per cent.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.