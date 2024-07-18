Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit a record high of 24,837.75, while the Sensex scaled a fresh peak of 81,522.55 during the session. The Nifty 50 settled at its fresh closing high of 24,800.85, up 0.76 per cent. The Sensex, too, ended its fresh closing high of 81,343.46 with a gain of 0.78 per cent.

Stock market today: A dichotomy of trends was observed in the Indian stock market on Thursday, July 18, with large-caps such as the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closing at record highs, while mid and small-cap indices each suffered losses of one per cent each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 hit a record high of 24,837.75, while the Sensex scaled a fresh peak of 81,522.55 during the session.

The Nifty 50 settled at its fresh closing high of 24,800.85, up 188 points, or 0.76 per cent. The Sensex, too, ended its fresh closing high of 81,343.46 with a gain of 627 points, or 0.78 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)