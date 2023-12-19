Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh record highs; midcaps falter
Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 34 points, or 0.16 per cent at 21,453.10 while the Sensex ended at 71,437.19, up 122 points, or 0.17 per cent.
Frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex made fresh record highs of 21,505.05 and 71,623.71, respectively, in intraday trade on Tuesday, December 19, on gains led by select energy and FMCG majors, including Reliance Industries, ITC, Nestle and NTPC, amid broadly positive global cues.
