Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hits life-time high. Experts list out these 5 reasons

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 Sep 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Indian stocks gained momentum in the final hour of today’s trade, pushing the major indices to new historic highs. The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 82,750 mark for the first time in session, reaching 82,791 points, while the Nifty 50 hit a record high of 25,433 points, edging closer to the 25,500 level.(Mint)

Indian stocks gained momentum in the final hour of today's trade, pushing the major indices to new historic highs. The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 83,000 mark for the first time in session, reaching 83,020 points, while the Nifty 50 hit a record high of 25,433 points, edging closer to the 25,500 level.

The rally was driven by banking and IT sectors, with additional support from the auto sector, pushing frontline indices to new record fresh milestones. Heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and ICICI Bank collectively added 171 points to the Nifty 50, accounting for 38% of its total 451-point surge today.

This marked the second record high for the index this month. Of the 50 index constituents, 49 closed in the green, with Hindalco leading the gainers at a 4.5% rise. Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Adani Ports & SEZ, Wipro, and Grasim Industries followed, posting gains between 3% and 4.5%.

Amid this backdrop, the Nifty 50 closed the session with a 1.74% gain, ending at 25,351 points. Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex finished at 83,011 points, up 1.83% from the previous close.

Today's rally turned both indices positive for the month, with the Nifty 50 up 0.7% in September and the Sensex gaining 0.8% over the same period.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.90
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.75 (2.53%)

Bharat Electronics

291.40
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.35 (1.16%)

Indus Towers

433.20
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
5.1 (1.19%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.40
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.1 (0.91%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Engineers India

227.85
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
18.25 (8.71%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,800.00
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
186.65 (7.14%)

Sundaram Finance

4,900.00
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
274.4 (5.93%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

728.05
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
38.35 (5.56%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

