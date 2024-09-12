Indian stocks gained momentum in the final hour of today's trade, pushing the major indices to new historic highs. The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 82,750 mark for the first time in session, reaching 82,791 points, while the Nifty 50 hit a record high of 25,433 points.

Indian stocks gained momentum in the final hour of today's trade, pushing the major indices to new historic highs. The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 83,000 mark for the first time in session, reaching 83,020 points, while the Nifty 50 hit a record high of 25,433 points, edging closer to the 25,500 level.

The rally was driven by banking and IT sectors, with additional support from the auto sector, pushing frontline indices to new record fresh milestones. Heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and ICICI Bank collectively added 171 points to the Nifty 50, accounting for 38% of its total 451-point surge today.

This marked the second record high for the index this month. Of the 50 index constituents, 49 closed in the green, with Hindalco leading the gainers at a 4.5% rise. Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Adani Ports & SEZ, Wipro, and Grasim Industries followed, posting gains between 3% and 4.5%.

Amid this backdrop, the Nifty 50 closed the session with a 1.74% gain, ending at 25,351 points. Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex finished at 83,011 points, up 1.83% from the previous close.

Today's rally turned both indices positive for the month, with the Nifty 50 up 0.7% in September and the Sensex gaining 0.8% over the same period.

(more to come)