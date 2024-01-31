Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex jump about 1% each ahead of Budget 2024, US Fed outcome
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 21,725.70, up 204 points, or 0.95 per cent while the Sensex closed with a gain of 612 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 71,752.11.
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex clocked strong gains on Wednesday, January 31, ahead of the Interim Budget 2024 and the US Fed meet outcome.
