Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex jump almost 1% each; investors earn nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day at 22,326.90, up 203 points, or 0.92 per cent while the Sensex ended at 73,651.35, up 655 points, or 0.90 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks - the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - closed with healthy gains on Thursday, March 28, ending the financial year 2024 with robust gains.
