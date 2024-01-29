Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex jump almost 2% each on all-round buying; investors earn ₹6 lakh crore
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 385 points, or 1.80 per cent, at 21,737.60 while the Sensex ended 1,241 points, or 1.76 per cent, higher at 71,941.57.
Stock market today: The domestic equity market experienced widespread buying on Monday, January 29, propelling key indices- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - to soar by nearly 2 per cent each, amid positive global cues.
