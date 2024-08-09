Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex jump by 1% each; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: A fresh wave of across-the-board buying engulfed the Indian stock market on Friday, August 9, causing the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, to end the day over a per cent higher each.

Sensex closed 820 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 79,705.91, while the Nifty 50 ended with a gain of 251 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 24,367.50.

The domestic market mirrored positive global sentiment after US jobless claims came below forecasts, soothing fears of an economic slowdown in the US. Labor Department data on Thursday showed that first-time jobless benefits claims stood at 2,33,000 last week, down 17,000 from the previous week. It was also below the Dow Jones estimate of 2,40,000.

After the report, the Nasdaq jumped nearly 3 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 2.30 per cent on Thursday. Major European markets, including the FTSE, CAC 40 and DAX, rose up to a per cent during the session on Friday.

The domestic market witnessed gains in all segments as the BSE Midcap index rose 1.21 per cent, while the Smallcap index moved up by 0.79 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹450 lakh crore from nearly ₹445.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹4 lakh crore in a day.

“Strong global market cues provided a major impetus to local shares as Sensex surged more than 1,000 points in intra-day trades on all-round buying support. Despite volatility in foreign fund flows this year, capital infusion by domestic institutions have been robust over the past year or so, giving local markets a major succour in times of volatile phase," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Nearly 250 stocks, including Colgate Palmolive (India), Lupin, PI Industries, Trent and United Spirits, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

