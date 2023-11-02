Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex jump on positive global cues; investors pocket over ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,133.25, up 144 points, or 0.76 per cent while the Sensex closed the day with a gain of 490 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 64,080.90.
Domestic stock market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended with significant gains on Thursday, November 2, following positive global cues after the US Fed maintained a pause on interest rates, fuelling expectations that the US central bank is done with rate hikes.
