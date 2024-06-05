Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex rebound sharply; investors earn about ₹13 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex jumped 2,303 points, or 3.20 per cent, to 74,382.24, while the Nifty 50 vaulted 736 points, or 3.36 per cent, to 22,620.35.
Stock market today: A day after experiencing their biggest percentage-term losses in about four years, the Indian stock market benchmarks - the Sensex and the Nifty 50- staged a remarkable comeback on Wednesday, June 5, as investors absorbed the Lok Sabha election results and shifted their focus to fundamentals and developments around government formation.
