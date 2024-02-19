Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex rise for 5th straight day; ICICI Bank, RIL among top contributors
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,122.25, up 82 points, or 0.37 per cent while the Sensex settled with a gain of 282 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 72,708.16.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended higher for the fifth consecutive session on Monday, February 19, with shares of ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel ending as the top contributors.
