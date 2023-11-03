Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex rise for second consecutive session; investors' wealth rise by about ₹2 lakh crore
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,230.60, up 97 points, or 0.51 per cent while the Sensex closed at 64,363.78, up 283 points, or 0.44 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Domestic market benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, November 3, amid broadly positive global cues as the risk appetite of investors improved on hopes that the end of monetary policy tightening is near.
