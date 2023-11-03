Nifty 50 today: Domestic market benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, November 3, amid broadly positive global cues as the risk appetite of investors improved on hopes that the end of monetary policy tightening is near.

The world's major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, left rates unchanged this month, fuelling hopes that interest rates have peaked.

Apart from optimism around the likely end of monetary tightening, the domestic market is also witnessing buying because of some valuation comfort after the recent correction.

Nifty 50 fell about 3 per cent in October and according to a report by BOBCAPS, Nifty 50 forward P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) is now below its last five-year mean, indicating limited downside.

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,241 against the previous close of 19,133.25 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,276.25 and 19,210.90 respectively. Nifty 50 today closed at 19,230.60, up 97 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Sensex today opened at 64,444.90 against the previous close of 64,080.90 and touched its intraday high and low of 64,535.19 and 64,275.39 respectively. The Sensex finally closed at 64,363.78, up 283 points, or 0.44 per cent.

Over 180 stocks, including DLF, Zomato, Shriram Finance, Vodafone Idea, Oberoi Realty and Persistent Systems, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to about ₹315.2 lakh crore from nearly ₹313.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 5.34 per cent), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.67 per cent) and Eicher Motors (up 2.63 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

As many as 36 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

Shares of Bajaj Finserv (down 2.83 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.30 per cent) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.25 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

Sectoral indices today

All sectoral indices ended in the green on the NSE, with Nifty Realty jumping 2.54 per cent.

Nifty Media (up 1.38 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 1.22 per cent), Oil & Gas (up 0.77 per cent) and Healthcare (up 0.75 per cent) closed with significant gains.

Nifty Bank closed 0.70 per cent higher at 43,318.25.

