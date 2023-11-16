Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex rise for second straight day; investors pocket nearly ₹5 lakh crore in two sessions
Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,765.20, up 90 points, or 0.46 per cent while the Sensex ended at 65,982.48, up 307 points, or 0.47 per cent.
Frontline indices Nifty 50 and the Sensex rose for the second consecutive session on Thursday, November 16, amid mixed global cues, on gains led by IT heavyweights, including Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech.
