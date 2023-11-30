Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex jump 5% each in November; investors earn over ₹24 lakh crore in a month
Nifty 50 closed at 20,133.15, up 37 points, or 0.18 per cent while the Sensex closed at 66,988.44, up 87 points, or 0.13 per cent.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed November with strong gains. This surge was fueled by an uplift in sentiment, driven by mounting anticipation of a peak in interest rates in the US, coupled with the continuing strength in India's economic growth prospects.
