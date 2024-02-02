Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex rise on gains led by IT, energy stocks; investors earn over ₹3 lakh crore
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 156 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 21,853.80 while the Sensex settled at 72,085.63, up 440 points, or 0.61 per cent.
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex experienced robust buying during intraday trading, concluding the day with substantial gains on Friday, February 2, propelled by the performance of heavyweights in the energy and IT sectors, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, Power Grid, and NTPC.
