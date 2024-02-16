Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex rise over 1% this week as focus shifts to fundamentals; Wipro, M&M, SBI shine
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,040.70, up 130 points, or 0.59 per cent while the Sensex closed with a gain of 376 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 72,426.64.
Stock market today: The domestic market ended with gains for the week ended Friday, February 16, as investors shift their focus to fundamentals and macroeconomic indicators while hopes persist that the US Fed will start cutting rates from June this year.
