Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapped their three-day winning run on Tuesday, November 7, on profit booking in select heavyweights amid weak global cues as optimism around the end of monetary tightening faded.

Investors booked some profit in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, amid weak global cues which dragged the benchmark indices.

Top Asian and European markets saw some selling on Tuesday as investors' enthusiasm that interest rates had peaked and rate cuts may come by June next year faded.

The US 10-year treasury yields saw some gains but traded well below the 5 per cent mark.

"Ten-year yields hovered at 4.641 per cent - about 10 basis points (bps) above where they closed on Friday, after their biggest weekly drop since March, but well below the 5 per cent mark touched in late October," reported Reuters.

Nifty 50 opened at 19,404.05 against the previous close of 19,411.75 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,423.50 and 19,329.10 respectively. Nifty 50 today closed at 19,406.70, down 5 points, or 0.03 per cent.

Sensex, on the other hand, opened at 65,021.29 against the previous close of 64,958.69 and touched its intraday high and low of 65,021.29 and 64,638.10 respectively. Sensex finally closed at 64,942.40, down 16 points, or 0.03 per cent.

While the benchmarks ended flat, mid and smallcaps clocked decent gains. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.53 per cent and the Smallcap index rose 0.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices hit fresh two-and-a-half-month lows on Tuesday as mixed economic data from China offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts, reported Reuters.

Brent Crude traded 1.96 per cent down at $83.58 per barrel around 3:50 pm.

