Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat on profit booking; mid, smallcaps outperform
Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,406.70, down 5 points, or 0.03 per cent while the Sensex closed at 64,942.40, down 16 points, or 0.03 per cent.
Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapped their three-day winning run on Tuesday, November 7, on profit booking in select heavyweights amid weak global cues as optimism around the end of monetary tightening faded.
