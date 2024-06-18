Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex settle at record closing highs
Stock market today: The Sensex closed 308 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 77,301.14, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 23,557.90, up 92 points, or 0.39 per cent.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market's record-breaking spree continued as key equity indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—settled at their fresh record highs on Tuesday, June 18, with gains driven by select banking heavyweights.
