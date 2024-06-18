Explore
Breaking News

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex settle at record closing highs

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: The Sensex closed 308 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 77,301.14, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 23,557.90, up 92 points, or 0.39 per cent.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Stock market today: The Indian stock market's record-breaking spree continued as key equity indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—settled at their fresh record highs on Tuesday, June 18, with gains driven by select banking heavyweights.

The Nifty 50 remained in the green for the fifth consecutive session, rising nearly 5 per cent for June so far as investors remain positive about the Indian stock market's medium—to long-term prospects. With elections over, market focus has shifted back to macroeconomic prints, global cues, and stock fundamentals.

The Sensex closed 308 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 77,301.14, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 23,557.90, up 92 points, or 0.39 per cent.

 

(More to come)

Published: 18 Jun 2024, 03:32 PM IST
