Indian equity markets struggled to gain traction on Monday, December 9, as significant declines in FMCG and heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries dragged the benchmark indices lower for the second consecutive session. While banking stocks, particularly from the HDFC Bank and the IT pack, provided some support to the market, they were insufficient to lift the indices higher.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.31% to close at 24,609, while the Sensex declined 0.23%, settling at 81,520. However, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continued their winning streak. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.51% to 59,002, marking its seventh straight session of gains. Similarly, the Nifty Smallcap 100 extended its rally for the 12th session, inching up 0.19% to 19,528.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.