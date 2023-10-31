Nifty 50 today: Snapping their two-day winning run, frontline indices Nifty 50 and the Sensex resumed their downward march on Tuesday, October 31, amid mixed global cues.

Major Asian markets declined today as data showed Chinese manufacturing activity contracted. According to a Reuters report, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2, dipping back below the 50-point level. The non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 50.6 last from 51.7 in September.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked its bond yield control policy again on Tuesday.

"As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1 per cent target for short-term interest rates and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0 per cent set under its yield curve control (YCC). But the BOJ re-defined 1 per cent as a loose upper bound rather than a rigid cap and removed a pledge to defend the level with offers to buy unlimited amounts of bonds," reported Reuters.

Tracking mixed global cues, Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,079.60, down 61 points, or 0.32 per cent while the Sensex ended with a loss of 238 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 63,874.93. Mid and smallcaps, however, outperformed as the BSE Midcap index rose 0.29 per cent while the Smallcap index closed 0.02 per cent higher.

With today's loss, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed October with a loss of 3 per cent each.

Over 150 stocks, including Canara Bank, TVS Motor Company, Persistent Systems and Solar Industries India, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rebounded after a sharp loss of over 3 per cent in the previous session. Brent Crude traded over a per cent higher near $89 per barrel around 4 pm.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

Some 26 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty index while 24 suffered losses.

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.30 per cent), Titan (up 2.49 per cent) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.19 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

Shares of Sun Pharma (down 2.71 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.26 per cent) and Eicher Motors (down 1.84 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today

Sectoral indices ended mixed today. Nifty Realty rose 1.27 per cent while the Media index rose 0.91 per cent.

Among the losers, Nifty Auto fell 0.67 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, both falling 0.62 per cent. Nifty Bank ended 0.45 per cent lower.

Experts' views on markets

“Weak Asian market cues saw key benchmark indices languish in negative territory for a major part of the trading session amid selling in banking, auto and IT stocks. Even as India has somewhat managed to shrug off global challenges amid strong growth numbers, persistent FII selling has caused local markets to falter over the past month or so. We may see a mixed trend for markets in the near to medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Modest cautiousness returned post yesterday’s bounce, ahead of the US Fed policy meeting, dragging Asian and developed markets. The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, and the commentary on the future path will be the crucial factor to influence further direction. Main indices witnessed marginal losses particularly led by IT stocks while mid and small-caps gained due to the recent moderation in valuations and buy-in dip strategy of domestic investors on the hope of pickup in demand in the upcoming festive season," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty 50

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative analyst at LKP Securities observed that the Nifty faced a challenge after a gap-up opening, encountering strong resistance at higher levels and failing to surpass the day's high.

"Currently, the index is trading within a wide range bound by 18,900 and 19,250, and a breakout in either direction is likely to trigger trending moves. The broader trend remains negative, and only a close above 19,300 would signal a resumption of the uptrend," said Shah.

Chouhan pointed out that on the daily charts, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle indicating further weakness from the current levels.

"We are of the view that the market is likely to consolidate within the range of 18,980 to 19,220. However, below 18,980, traders may prefer to exit out from long positions," said Chouhan

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

