Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day winning run, end October with a 3% loss each
Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,079.60, down 61 points, or 0.32 per cent while the Sensex ended with a loss of 238 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 63,874.93.
Nifty 50 today: Snapping their two-day winning run, frontline indices Nifty 50 and the Sensex resumed their downward march on Tuesday, October 31, amid mixed global cues.
